Bentonville Ice Rink Update and More Local Stories

Here’s a look at what’s happening in NWA sponsored by Canada Dry Ginger Ale for the week of December 27.
The morning news team is challenging the evening news team in a virtual Red Kettle Campaign to benefit the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army combats poverty and homelessness, that have grown worse in the wake of covid-19. Donations go to work right here in the community.
In case you missed it, nominations for our Woman of the Year award are now open. Help us recognize those who lead and inspire. We know you have remarkable women in your life…and we want to hear about them. Nominations are open through Friday, December 31.
Here’s a heads up, the ice skating rink at Lawrence Plaza in Bentonville is closed through Tuesday, December 28 due to unseasonably warm forecasted temperatures. Refunds will be issued if you previously brought a ticket.
Sponsored Content