LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A coalition of Arkansas community groups called "People Not Politicians" (PNP) is announcing a new campaign to change the state’s redistricting process through a statewide ballot initiative filed today with Secretary of State John Thurston.

In order to qualify for the ballot, the group will need to collect 89,151 valid signatures from registered voters in at least 15 counties. If successful, the measure will appear on the ballot in November, 2022.