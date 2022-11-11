After a three-year hiatus, NWA’s largest toy event is back! Downtown Bentonville Inc., says this event draws in around 20,000 people.

The Toyland event presented by Walmart will take over downtown Bentonville Square on Friday, November 11 from 11am – 8pm. Bring your lists and check them twice, there will be activations, food, and TOYS. This is a great way to help kick off the start of the holiday season.

Watch as our Jaclyn House and Aaron Nolan with Downtown Bentonville Inc. give a preview of what to expect.