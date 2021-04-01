Beware of These April Fools’ Day Pranks; Handmaid’s Tale Sets Season 4 Premiere – Hot Topics

Check out these Hot Topics including April Fools’ pranks to be aware of!

A video of Football Legend and TV Anchor Michael Strahan has people wondering if he’s gotten rid of his famous trait? Strahan is known for his gap toothed smile. He posted a video showing he was having a dental procedure to close the space between his two front teeth. Because this was posted a few days before April 1, people are wondering if this is real or not. Strahan has not commented on the speculation. He will be back in front of the camera next week, so we may have to wait until then to find out for sure.

It’s April Fool’s Day, so beware of pranks from friends and family and even online. Checkout this video from Peeps with the caption “Get your #Easter baskets ready & keep your peepers peeled for a giant announcement coming soon.” Many online putting two and two together and figure the idea of Cauliflower Peeps is a prank.

Here’s another one to beware of. Checkout this video for Velveeta’s Skincare “V by Velveeta.” In the post the company says to join the waiting list for this product. One commenter said “this better be a joke, i signed up for the waitlist anyway.”

“Blessed be the fruit”…the trailer for Season 4 of Handmaid’s Tale is here. Filming on Season 4 was shut down last March due to the pandemic and didn’t start up again until September. “The Handmaid’s Tale” is based on the novel by Margaret Atwood and stars Elisabeth Moss. It returns to Hulu April 28.

Here’s a look a a new series called “Made for Love.” It follows Hazel a wife who is desperate to escape from her tech mogul husband, except he’s implanted a device in her brain, so he can know all of her thoughts. “Made For Love,” based on a novel of the same name, begins streaming on HBO Max on April 1. It stars Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, and Ray Romano.