BFF Announces Dates; Volunteer Opportunities at the Hero Half Marathon; Make Your Voice Heard – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7Up Mini Can Variety Pack.

Let’s start off with a way you can give back. A great Northwest Arkansas event is seeking volunteers. The Hero Half Marathon is looking for some amazing volunteers to help them put on their best event ever. There are several volunteer opportunities available. Volunteers will assist in prep, guiding runners, directing traffic, awards, and clean up. The event will take place on Saturday, October 30.

Speaking of giving back, you might remember that last month, we had Natural State Beer Company on the show talking about their Oktoberfest Fundraiser. Here’s a bit of an update, the event raised over twenty-thousand-dollars! All of that money going to area non-profits, the NWA Food Bank, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County, and Autism Involves Me. Way to go Northwest Arkansas! The evet organizers are already looking forward to next year.

Mark your calendars for the 8th Annual Bentonville Film Festival. The in-person portion will run June 22 through June 26, and will continue virtually through July 3. The festival foundation also wants to see your work. You can submit your films. The regular deadline for submissions is January 31.

The City of Fayetteville is investing more than $31 million in the development of “The Ramble” the cities new Cultural Arts Corridor. In order to determine necessary infrastructure location, sizing and quantity, the City is seeking input from event organizers about potential uses and needs within the Civic Space. The City envisions “The Ramble” operating primarily as a series of spaces available for passive recreation and enjoyment by residents and visitors. You can take a few minutes and fill out a questionnaire with your opinions.