Award shows ruled the weekend with fashion, glam and big winners. That story tops our trending stories!

Top honors of the night went to “CODA” earning the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a motion picture. Troy Kotsur of “CODA” won Best Supporting Actor, becoming the first deaf actor win an individual SAG Award. Other big winners of the night Netflix’s “Squid Game” won 3 awards. HBO’s “Succession” bringing home the win in the Best Drama Series category. Jason Sudeikis won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy series for “Ted Lasso,” and then the show earned Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Jessica Chastain, Will Smith, and Ariana DeBose were also winners last night. Helen Miren the 5-time SAG Winner was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards also happened over the weekend. The awards ceremony aired live on BET in Los Angeles with some talent appearing in person while others watched virtually. There was no in-person audience. Big winners of the night included Jennifer Hudson who was named Entertainer of the Year. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were honored with the President’s Award for their outreach efforts in the U.S. And around the world. Samuel L. Jackson received the NAACP Chairman’s Award for his public service. Anthony Anderson, who returned as the show’s host, won Best Actor on a Comedy Series. Other top awards handed out include “The Harder They Fall,” took home Best Film. Issa Rae won for Best Comedy Series and Sterling K. Brown won Outstanding Actor for a Drama Series.

Here’s a look at the weekend box office. For the 8th time in the last two and a half months, a movie starring Tom Holland is number one.

The adventure film about lost treasure, “Uncharted,” starring Holland and Mark Wahlberg, led ticket sales for its second weekend of release with $23.3 million. Coming in hot at number two is the Channing Tatum-led film “Dog”. Tatum co-directed the film and plays an Army Ranger paired with an Army dog on a road trip. “Dog” brought in #10.1 million in its second weekend of release. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is still one of the top draws in theaters along with “Death on the Nile,” starring and directed by Kenneth Branagh. Here’s a look by the numbers at the top films over the weekend:

“Uncharted,” $23.3 Million “Dog,” $10.1 Million “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” $5.8 Million “Death on the Nile,” $4.5 Million

