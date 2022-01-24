Bike.POC & Trailblazers + Ethic Partner to Advance Advocacy & Inclusion

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 2022 Walmart UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships are coming to Fayetteville, and there is an event happening bringing together professional athletes, advocates and more to discuss creating more inclusive spaces in the cycling community.

Watch as Bea Apple (Bike.POC & Hillfolk) and Lauren Hildreth (Trailblazers + Ethic) join Good Day NWA to outline the events and what you can expect.

Trailblazers + Ethnic Event

Community Bike Ride

  • Friday, Jan. 28
  • 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Start and End: Garden Room
  • No Bike? No Problem! Limited Number of Bikes Available to Borrow

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play