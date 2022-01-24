Bike.POC & Trailblazers + Ethic Partner to Advance Advocacy & Inclusion

The 2022 Walmart UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships are coming to Fayetteville, and there is an event happening bringing together professional athletes, advocates and more to discuss creating more inclusive spaces in the cycling community.
Watch as Bea Apple (Bike.POC & Hillfolk) and Lauren Hildreth (Trailblazers + Ethic) join Good Day NWA to outline the events and what you can expect.
Trailblazers + Ethnic Event
- Pass the Mic: Intersectional
- Advocacy in Cycling
- Friday, Jan. 28
- 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Garden Room| Fayetteville
- Free Event
Community Bike Ride
- Friday, Jan. 28
- 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Start and End: Garden Room
- No Bike? No Problem! Limited Number of Bikes Available to Borrow