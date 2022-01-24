Bike.POC & Trailblazers + Ethic Partner to Advance Advocacy & Inclusion

The 2022 Walmart UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships are coming to Fayetteville, and there is an event happening bringing together professional athletes, advocates and more to discuss creating more inclusive spaces in the cycling community.

Watch as Bea Apple (Bike.POC & Hillfolk) and Lauren Hildreth (Trailblazers + Ethic) join Good Day NWA to outline the events and what you can expect.

Trailblazers + Ethnic Event

Pass the Mic: Intersectional

Advocacy in Cycling

Friday, Jan. 28

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Garden Room| Fayetteville

Free Event

Community Bike Ride