“Bike Zoo” Returns to NWA as part of Artosphere Festival’s Trail Mix

Having performed at festivals, parades and schools across the US and in Mexico, millions of people have seen the Bike Zoo! They are returning to Northwest Arkansas as part of Walton Arts Center’s Artosphere Trail Mix event that’s happening on Friday, May 21.

Watch as Jeremy Rosen from the Bike Zoo joins Good Day NWA with information on what you can expect at Trail Mix and where you can see these creative bikes!

Trail Mix

  • Friday, May 21
  • 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. | Free Event
  • Downtown Fayetteville & the Frisco Trail System
  • Rain Plan: Event Moves To WAC

