BikeNWA to Celebrate National Bike Month During May

Ready. Set. Bike! May is National Bike Month. If you’re an avid rider or maybe you’re looking to pick up a new way to get active with your family BikeNWA is making it happen with a month long celebration.
Throughout the month of May, there will be weekly and overall challenges for participants to compete, and win prizes.
Watch as Lauren Hildreth (Event Manager for BikeNWA) joins Good Day NWA to talk about some fun challenges to get involved with.
To take part, riders should:
- Register on Lovetoride.net.
- Ride a bike anywhere, anytime for at least 10 minutes during Bike Month.
- Record the ride on Love to Ride’s website, and tell friends and co-workers about Bike Month.