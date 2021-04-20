BikeNWA to Celebrate National Bike Month During May

BikeNWA looks forward to a May full of cycling.

Ready. Set. Bike! May is National Bike Month. If you’re an avid rider or maybe you’re looking to pick up a new way to get active with your family BikeNWA is making it happen with a month long celebration.

Throughout the month of May, there will be weekly and overall challenges for participants to compete, and win prizes.

Watch as Lauren Hildreth (Event Manager for BikeNWA) joins Good Day NWA to talk about some fun challenges to get involved with.

To take part, riders should: