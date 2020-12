With just a wiggle of a wand and few magic spells, your fairy godmother can make all of your wishes comes true… or at least try her best!

Watch this interview with Jillian Bell, star of the Disney+ film “Godmothered” and Jillian Spaeder, songwriter for two songs in the film. The pair talk about how they relate to the characters in the film and how they’d love to met a real fairy godmother.