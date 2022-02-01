Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

The weather could impact your weekend plans, all the more reason to get out of the house on Tuesday, February 1. Six Twelve Coffeehouse and Bar in Fayetteville is having live music tonight. John Eldon will sing his blend of country and folk-rock tunes, featuring Bobby Lovelle on pedal steel guitar. The event kicks off at at 7:00 p.m.

Throughout February, the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will honor and celebrate Black History Month with a slate of events hosted by the Black Student Association, Men of Excellence, and the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at UAFS. The slate features a mix of virtual and in-person events centered around the Black experience in the River Valley. (list of events below)

Walton Arts Center is continuing their 10 X 10 series this Thursday, with a virtual performance of Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom. a new musical filled with traditional and original gospel and freedom songs, tells the inspiring true story of Lynda Blackmon Lowery, the youngest person to walk from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama during the Voting Rights March in 1965. The virtual show is viewable from Thursday through February 16. Tickets are just $10 per household.

Are you ready for a relaxed night of art, drinks, and fun – served with a twist? Head to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art for an evening tour of the museum and specialty cocktails inspired their newest focus exhibition: The Light Fantastic. You’ll learn how to make a handcrafted cocktail from master mixologists, then head into the galleries with a Guide. This event takes place on Thursday, February 3 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are fifteen dollars, twelve dollars for members.

Black History Month Events at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith