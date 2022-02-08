Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

The Black Action Collective is bringing together leaders from across the region to read Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic letter from Birmingham Jail. Doctor King penned the letter in April of 1963 and states that people have a moral responsibility to break unjust laws and to take action. The letter became an important text for the American Civil Rights Movement. Reserve your spot to the screening happening Wednesday, February 9 at Crystal Bridges at 7:00 p.m. Seating is limited.

Starting Sunday Rhea Lana’s is holding another huge sale at the Rogers Convention Center. VIPs and pre-sale tickets holders get first dibs as they have access to the sale Friday and Saturday. Then the sale opens to the pubic on Sunday and lasts through the following Saturday. If you need new fashions, want to swap out your kids’ toys, or maybe you’re a new mom or mom-to-be, Rhea Lana’s has you covered.

From fighting for social justice in NWA to religion and liberation here’s your reminder that the Undisciplined Live Podcast is hitting the road and will make stops at various locations throughout the community for Black History Month. The podcast is making their first stop of the tour on Tuesday, February 8 at Into+View Gallery and Studio in Rogers from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Tonight’s focus is on Black Business Owners & Entrepreneurs.

In case you missed it, Fresh Grass, the music festival at The Momentary, is happening May 20 – 21. They have released some of the artists you can see at this year’s festival, including 14-time Grammy Award Winner and Billboard Century Award Recipient Emmylou Harris & The Red Dirt Boys along with Margo Price and Amythyst Kiah. Tickets for the event are on-sale now.