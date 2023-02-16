You’re invited to support Black arts, music, and film at a one-of-a-kind expo.

Watch as Anthony Ball and Reggie James with local non-profit Music Moves join Good Day NWA with details on the Arkansas Black Music and Film Expo.

Special guests at the expo include Quinn Grovey, Michael Day, Fire in Little Africa, Funk Factory, R&B group H-Town, Avery Sunshine, and HIp-Hop artists the Ying-Tang Twins and more.

Music Moves is dedicated to making Black music accessible to students and the community at large.