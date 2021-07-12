“Black Widow” Soars in the Box Office

HBO Max released the first official image from ‘And Just Like That,’ the reboot of ‘Sex and the City’.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will reunite for the series The ten-episode series, which has begun production in New York City, will follow the friendship of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte now in their 50s. Additional cast members include Sara Ramírez, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

Even with an option to watch “Black Widow” at home, audiences went to the movie theater in pandemic record numbers over the weekend to catch the first Marvel movie released in two years. The superhero film starring Scarlett Johansson generated an estimated $80 million in ticket sales in North America. Combined with $78 million from international theaters and at least $60 million in Disney+ premier access rentals. “Black Widow” grossed over $215 million in its first weekend, a massive win for coronavirus-era moviegoing.

Checkout this first look at “Olympic Dreams featuring the Jonas Brothers.” The one-hour special will follow the brothers as they pursue their Olympic dreams. The trio will train with some of team USA’s best current and former athletes in gymnastics, track & field and bmx racing. You can see which “Joe Bro” will take home the gold on Wednesday, July 21 on KNWA.