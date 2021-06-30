Blasting Off with Crafts for the 4th of July

If you plan on celebrating July 4th with your family be sure to watch Good Day NWA’s special guest Meteorologist Alexander William demonstrate a fun craft that the whole family will love.
July 4th Craft – Paper Rocket:
What You’ll Need:
- Paper
- Scissors
- Tape
- Drinking Straws
- Tape Measure
Steps:
- You can fold your paper into 4 segments and either tear or cut them along the creases. Roll the paper along your straw and then tape it along the seams. Pinch one side of the cylinder and tape it closed, this creates your nose. Fold one of your sheets of paper in half and cut triangles out for the fins of your rocket. Tape the fins onto the bottom of your rocket. Slide your rocket onto the straw and blow…3….2…1…Blastoff!
- You can experiment with different thicknesses of paper or different sized rockets, different fin designs, etc. have a friendly competition with friends and family to see what type of model rocket flies the furthest. This is both a safe, crafty, and fun way to launch rocket inside the house or out at the BBQ.
More information on this craft can be found here.