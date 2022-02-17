Here are our Hot Topics brought to you by Walton Arts Center.

It was a special moment when Temura Morrison, the star of “The Book of Boba Fett” was gifted an amazing Maori-style carving of the iconic character’s helmet that was created by New Zealand multi-disciplinary artist, MrG. MrG specializes in paintings and wood carvings. The helmet itself is incredibly well detailed. If you look closely, you’ll notice that the dint on the forehead of the normal helmet is present on the carving. and it is adorned with Māori-style patterns along the cheeks and the forehead.

From a galaxy far, far away to boldly going where no one has gone before, Paramount is bringing back Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho, and Simon Pegg to the USS Enterprise for their fourth tour of duty in the “Star Trek” franchise. The announcement was made by J.J. Abrams during the Paramount Investors Day Presentation on February 15. This is the sequel to the 2016 sci-fi film, “Star Trek Beyond.” No word on the title of this new epic film yet.

“Hollywood… more like the “Rams House”, after the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on in Super Bowl 56. The iconic sign got a temporary makeover to show the city’s team pride. But… What better way to honor the champions than with a victory parade through the city! Rams fans lined up along the parade route to cheer the team on! There were several open top buses filled with players, coaches and team staff, all waving, dancing and celebrating in the sea of fans. This was Los Angeles’ first victory parade since 2014. Following the parade there was a rally at LA Memorial Coliseum.

Disney is developing planned communities for fans who live and breathe the brand. Disney announcing its first development, “Cotino,” a residential community with 1,900 single-family homes and condos in Southern California’s Rancho Mirage. Shops and a beachfront hotel will surround a 24-acre lagoon, and some neighborhoods will be reserved for residents 55 and over. Employees will run a community association offering entertainment, activities, beach access and Disney programming. But unlike the town of celebration, which is near Disney World, the new communities won’t have a theme park connection, and will be designed to reflect the history and art of where they’re located.

*Sponsored Content