Bombshells from Oprah’s Interview; High-Scoring NBA All Stars; International Women’s Day – Hot Topics

Watch as Danyelle Musselman joins Good Day NWA to chat about stories that are burning up social media in Hot Topics!

In the midst of a pandemic, this was assured of being an NBA All-Star Game like no other. The stands were mostly empty. The crowd noise was largely piped in. There were no a-list celebrities sitting courtside, but in the end, it had a familiar feel. Team LeBron won again. Giannis Antetokounmpo was the game’s MVP after shooting 16 of 16 for 35 points, even making all three of his attempts beyond the 3-point stripe. It was the most baskets without a miss in all-star game history. Steph Curry won the three-point shooting contest again earlier in the evening.

The UK Royal Family has been digesting the full extent of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s explosive TV interview with Oprah Winfrey. The headlines of UK’s newspapers reflected the deeply personal interview. During the two-hour special, Harry and Meghan described painful discussions about the color of their son’s skin, losing royal protection and the intense pressures that led the duchess to contemplate suicide. Harry told Winfrey that he felt trapped by royal life and that his father. Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls. It is unclear what public reaction, if any, the Queen and other royal family members will have to the interview.

Today is International Women’s Day and there are tons of ways to celebrate the women who have made a difference in your life. Of course, this could be someone who is loving, kind, and serves others unselfishly. She could also be someone who has done something extraordinary or has overcome great obstacles in her life.

Walt Disney Animation’s “ Raya & The Last Dragon” took the top spot at the box office this weekend. As well as being in cinemas, the well-reviewed fantasy adventure, featuring the voices of Awkwafina and Kelly Marie Tran, is also available for Disney+ subscribers to rent and stream at home for $29.99. Warner Bros. “Tom & Jerry,” which is available to stream free for HBO Max subscribers, came in second place in it’s second weekend of release.