Bracketology – In the End, One Marvel Movie Reigns Supreme

Every year KNWA does a fun March Madness bracket around the office. For instance, last year we did a Little Debbie Snack Cake bracket and the Oatmeal Cream Pie came in first.

This year, Assistant News Director Stephanie Ashley decided to create an MCU bracket of all the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She ranked them 1 – 23 according to personal taste. For Ashely, “Avengers: Infinity War” was the #1 seed, whereas “Iron Man 3,” considered by Ashley to be the worst movie in the MCU, was the #23 seed. Ashley then sent the bracket out to 21 people at the station from all different departments.

Watch as Ashely breaks down the bracket and talks about a few upset victories along the way. Then, she dramatically reveals to winner for this year’s office bracket challenge.