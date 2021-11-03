Braves Win!; Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Returns; Cardi B to Host AMAs – Hot Topics

Check out our Hot Topics brought to you by “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at Walton Arts Center.

In case you missed it. The Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 to win the World Series. Max Fried threw 6 shutout innings and Jorge Soler hit a bomb, “deep* into the heart of Texas” in the 3rd. It’s the team’s first World Series win since 1995.

Rapper Cardi B has won 5 American Music Awards and performed during the awards ceremony. There’s only one thing left for her to do… host! Cardi made history during her last AMAs appearance, becoming the first female rapper to win Favorite Hip-Hop Song twice. Olivia Rodrigo, in the first year she’s eligible, is the leading nominee this time with 7, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. Other nominees include The Weekend, BTS, Ariana Grande, Drake, Taylor Swift and R&B Giveon. The American Music Awards will air later on November 21.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, an annual staple is back: the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year the parade will celebrate the 95th edition of the beloved celebration. Work is underway across the Hudson River at Macy’s Studio in New Jersey where floats are being assembled, and we’re getting our first look at what you’ll see along the 2.5 mile parade route. The parade has some new features including new floats, new giant balloons like Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) and Pikachu and performances by Carrie Underwood, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Andy Grammer, Kelly Rowland, and of course Santa Claus. You can watch the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade right here on KNWA.

Oscar Regina King is back on the big screen and she’s bringing major star power with her. King stars in a new western film “They Harder They Fall.” The film produced by Jay-Z, who was just inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, follows a gang lead by Jonathan Majors who’s out for revenge to take down a ruthless crime boss played by Idris Elba, who has some help escaping from prison. The film also stars Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, and Delroy Lindo. “The Harder They Fall” hits theaters on November 3 and will stream on Netflix.

