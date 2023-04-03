It’s that time again for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkoma to celebrate the success of raising critical funds for programming in NWA.

Watch as Erin Thomas and Danyelle Musselman join Good Day NWA with details on what you can expect at the 9th Annual Red Shoe Soirée.

Get ready to break out the disco moves, the soirée will take place on Friday, April 14 at 70 p.m. at Heroncrest. Tickets are on sale now and proceeds from the event will help the organization continue to provide a home away from home for families in NWA and the River Valley.