All eyes are on California as the Razorback Men’s Basketball Team takes on the Bulldogs of Gonzaga in a Sweet 16 matchup. It’s the second consecutive year that the Hogs have lasted until the second weekend of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Watch as Pig Trail Nation’s Courtney Mims breaks down the game, other intriguing matchups to look forward to, and who she think will win it all!

Tipoff for the game on Thursday, March 24 is set for 6:09 p.m.