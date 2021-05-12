Broadway Eyes Encore!, Who Has “The Voice,” Wendy Williams Wax Figure Stuns – What You Need to Know

The big bright lights of Broadway will start to welcome audiences back this fall. That story is kicks off Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics!

New York Governor Cuomo said last week that theatergoers will get to see shows as soon as September 14. The 3 biggest shows on Broadway “Hamilton,” “The Lion King,” & “Wicked” have all been slated to open on that date with tickets on sale now. It’s not clear whether masks will be required in the theater during the whole show or whether vaccinations will be required for admittance.

We’ve been keeping you updated on what’s happening on “The Voice.” Last night 17 contestants whittled down to 9. Two members from each team, plus an Instant Save winner, qualified as the artists move on to next week’s round for spots in the Finale. This season of “The Voice” has been an exciting one from Snoop Dogg serving as a Mega Mentor, to Kelsea Ballerini stepping in for Kelly Clarkson for a few weeks. Then, the news that Ariana Grande will serve as a coach next season.

Pop Culture Diva Wendy Williams said “how you doin?” to her wax likeness. The host of nationally syndicated talk show “The Wendy Williams Show,” got up close and personal with her wax model, describing the experience as quote everything that you fantasize about.” The figure was officially unveiled at the iconic Times Square Attraction in grand fashion. The talk show host was intimately involved in the figure making process and worked with Madame Tussauds artists from London to capture exact measurements, hair color, eye color and skin tone. Guests to the famous museum will be given the opportunity to step onto a fully themed set and sit down next to Williams’ figure on her iconic Hot Topics purple chair