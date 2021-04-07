Broadway is Returning & Artists Host Gallery Openings – What You Need to Know

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas Sponsored by Keurig Dr. Pepper’s mini can variety pack.

After a long-time away, Broadway is returning to Northwest Arkansas this fall! On Wednesday, April 7 at 8pm head to Walton Arts Center’s Facebook to find out the shows in the 2021/22 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series. Subscriptions will be available after the announcement.

Startup Junkie and Kiva are partnering for a workshop on Wednesday, April 7 where small businesses can learn more about borrowing anywhere from $1,000 to $15,000 from local community leaders. The workshop is Wednesday, April 7 at noon and it is absolutely free once you register.

7hills Homeless Center is currently in need of toothbrushes. They would love for you to drop toothbrushes by their Day Center on School Avenue in Fayetteville. They aren’t accepting any other donations at this time.

Art Galleries in Downtown Rogers are carefully slipping back into the monthly tradition of coming together on the second Thursday of the month. Four galleries will open their doors with a soft opening including art exhibits and opportunities to meet the artist and purchase their art. You’re encouraged to wear masks and social distance while at the galleries. One of the featured art galleries is a new working studio space called Into+View which aims to bring into view under-represented artists of color, women in the arts and those of advanced age who are often left out of the mainstream art market. The other galleries are Studio 300, the Zephyr Blevins Gallery at Arkansas Public Theatre and the Art Collective Gallery.