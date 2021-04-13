Broadway Returns to Walton Arts Center for 2021-2022 Season

Broadway returns to Walton Arts Center, essentially picking up where they left off with the majority of the shows that had been announced for last year but did not happen.

Walton Arts Center’s Scott Galbraith (VP of Programming/Executive Producer) joins Good Day NWA to talk about the Proctor & Gamble 2021-2022 Broadway Series.

There’s a lot of excitement around one of the shows in the series, Hamilton, making it’s Northwest Arkansas debut. Speaking of Hamilton Galbraith said, “… obviously Hamilton represents something that is a cultural phenom. It is more than a Broadway show. It is a global sensation and to be able to bring that to the region is amazing.”

Notes from Walton Arts Center about their Broadway Season: