Butterflies; a Final Farmers Market; the Neighborhood Concert Series; the Suits & Sneakers Gala – Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas

You may have noticed more butterfly activity in Northwest Arkansas recently and the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks invites you to learn more about our winged friends. They are hosting a Butterfly Behavior & Ecology and Virtual Class on Thursday, October 14 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The class if free for member and only ten dollars for non-members. Participants will also get a live, virtual tour of the tropical butterfly facility at the University of Arkansas.

The Residents of Goshen have something to celebrate this week as Thursday, October 14 they will mark the final Farmers Market of the season. There will be free food on the grill, music by some local favorites, kids fall crafts, a pumpkin wall photo booth you don’t want to miss, hot apple cider & a long list of incredible vendors. The market will take place tomorrow on Clark Street beginning at four p-m.

Mark your calendar for some live music as Downtown Bentonville Inc. and City Sessions are presenting the next stop in their Neighborhood Concert Series. The concert is happening on Friday, October 15 starting at 6:00 p.m. and features several local musicians including Honey Collective and Cameron Johnson. The series aims to bring local music to neighborhoods, parks, parking lots, and more. This one is taking place at Bike Rack Brewing Company at 8th Street Market. The concerts are open to all members of the community.

The American Cancer Society will be hosting the inaugural Suits and Sneakers Gala this week. Danyelle Musselman and Razorback Basketball Head Coach Eric Musselman will chair the event which is taking place on Friday at the Fayetteville Town Center. Tickets for the event are extremely limited. If you can’t make it to the event, you’re encouraged to give to the American Cancer Society to finish the fight against cancer.