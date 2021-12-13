Buy Local Gift Guide: Ideas for Adults – Libations and ‘Lectronics

All week long we are bringing you ideas for your family, furry friends, and more in our Buy Local Gift Guide, brought to you by Valiant Home Additions. In this segment, we are focusing on gifts for the adults in your life.

We start with cocktail kits from Pink House Alchemy. They have plenty of seasonal favorites for you to choose from. You supply the alcohol and everything else you need to make the cocktail is in the kit., including detailed instructions on how you make it. Pink House is also doing special gift wrapping during the holiday season. Click HERE for a full list of their cocktail kits!

You might be looking to upgrade your home this holiday season, check out this gift idea Galvan’s Digital Systems in Rogers. They have this amazing Google Nest Battery-Powered Security Camera with smarts. You can also bundle this camera with the nest door bell and the home hub for a full experience. With the camera you’ll get phone alerts when someone approaches your home. It works rain or shine. If something happens that you’re not expecting, you can respond to alerts directly from the Google Home App, and accessories include a stand and weatherproof cable that will help the nest cam fit your space.

Check out these gift baskets from Sweet Freedom Cheese. Sweet freedom cheese is Arkansas’ First Cut-To-Order Cheese Shop and they’re located at the 8th Street Market in Bentonville. Their baskets can be customized for any budget, flavor profile or dietary restriction.

Sweet Freedom Info

Gift baskets can be ordered

In-store

Over the phone (479) 268-5867

On the website

Gift Cards

Gift cards are also available in-store, over the phone, or on the website

Gift cards can be used for anything and never expire

Gift cards can be picked up in-store or mailed

Normal Store Hours

Monday – Thursday 10:30am-6:30pm

Friday – Saturday 10:30am-8pm

Sunday closed Holiday Hours Closing early at 6:30pm Christmas Eve Closed Christmas Day



