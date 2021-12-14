Buy Local Gift Guide: Ideas for Kids – The Young & the Young-at-Heart

All week long we are bringing you ideas for your family, furry friends, and more in our Buy Local Gift Guide, brought to you by Valiant Home Additions. In this segment, we are focusing on gifts for the kids!

The kids gifts are provided to us by Kindness and Joy Toys located on College Avenue in Fayetteville. They are a local business specializing in unique toys that you can’t find just anywhere.

Let’s start with this Tutti Frutti Kit. It’s basically like play-dough except… it’s scented! So, it smells great. The kit comes in several varieties. This Sparkling Flower Kit you get banana, green apple, and bubble gum. Other kits have fun names like Sparkling Mermaids, Cookie Maker, Dinosaur Land, and Monsters. This gift is appropriate for those ages 3+.

Here’s another gift appropriate for those ages 3+. Check out this balance Jousting Set by HeartsSong. Not only do you joust with the boppers, you also get to balance on the balancing board. The set comes with two boppers and two pads. The pads have a max weight of 300 lbs., so your kiddo can joust with their sibling, friend, or even the parents. Not only is this game fun, but it’s a great workout. You develop core strength and balance while you play.

Check out the Spy Rover Mini! It’s a remote control truck with a hi-def camera. It’s appropriate for use indoors or outdoors. What you do is that you use it just like a remote control car, but then you also download the app so that you can observe the action from your phone. Plus, once the app is installed, you can chose to control the car with the controller or from your phone. This gift is great for kids ages 8+.

Who doesn’t love a surprise on Christmas? That’s exactly what you’ll get with Ravel Tales. When you buy the box, it comes with a ball of yarn and you don’t know what pet is included. You unravel the yarn to find out! Then, once unraveled, you use the yarn to make accessories for your pet. Each series includes 12 additional surprises as well. This is a great gift for kids ages 5+.

