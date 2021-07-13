Buying a Home? Your Mortgage Lender is Your Best Friend

If you are thinking about purchasing a home, you will most likely need a mortgage. While you might expect to share some basic personal information during the mortgage lending process, some folks are surprised by the number of questions that come up. No need to stress, according to Rich Allensworth, mortgage lender at Rock Mortgage. He says the more information your loan officer has about your situation, the better equipped they are to help you navigate the process and find solutions that work best for you.

What is the most commonly overlooked information people may not know will affect their mortgage and should be prepared to share with their lender.

First, you’re exactly right. It’s important that borrowers remember to share and feel comfortable sharing as much detail as possible about their overall financial picture with their lender. This will help to avoid any delays or unforeseen challenges. Just think of your mortgage lender as your new best friend, a confidante — or like your hairdresser. To answer your question, folks might know that your residence history can affect borrowing, but they might not realize how important it is to really be comprehensive in your answer. Your lender will look at your residential history over 24 months, and you should be ready to explain any gaps. Things you might not think about. For example, if your home is listed as your primary residence but it sold, your lender will need to know where you were living during that time, even if it was just for a short period. Same thing if you moved in with a friend for a couple of months. These factors are not necessarily going to affect your borrowing. The lender just needs the full information in order to document it, so that we don’t end up with delays, especially those that might come up in the final review process.

Comprehensive residency history for the past 24 months is one example. What other information do lenders need to know to help borrowers navigate the mortgage process?

Job and income changes are another thing folks might overlook in discussions with their mortgage lender. Again, it’s just important to be as comprehensive as possible with the information you give to your lender. That includes any additional income you have had or any you anticipate. People might forget, for example, to share information on additional shifts or freelance work. Just be prepared to share your full employment history with your lender, even if you only worked somewhere a short time and don’t include it on your resume. Tell your lender. Remember: he or she is your new best friend. Your mortgage lender will check your employment history, and it could ultimately affect the terms of your loan. Again, it is better to disclose all pertinent information on the front end, so there aren’t any late-stage surprises or delays. If you anticipate any big changes to your job, disclose that, too, like a change from salaried to hourly, or to a commission-based position.

While it might not be immediately apparent to potential borrowers that they need to share these life events, I think most people can understand why they should be included in a look at your bigger financial picture. But what are some other bits of information that folks may forget to disclose?

One piece of information folks might not realize they need to share with their lender is their legal marital status. Your loan officer should know your current status and any imminent anticipated changes. Disclose this information to your mortgage lender upfront so he or she can find the best options available for you. Another thing to remember is that your spouse or partner does not have to be listed on the mortgage loan. In fact, it might be advantageous to not include them, depending on their financial situation and whether or not their name being on the mortgage will complicate the process. Feel free to share any and all information that may help your lender make decisions on the best path forward. It can only help.

So, you’ll need to be ready to share your legal marital status. Are there any other disclosures that you think are imperative for a mortgage lender to know about in the process?

Yes. Be sure and share your recent credit inquiries or applications for credit and keep in mind the potential effect taking out additional credit while seeking a mortgage loan can have. You might find yourself, for example, in a situation where you have started the mortgage process, but you also want to purchase a new car. Maybe you have a very low debt-to-income ratio and you can afford to do both, but it could complicate the process. A good rule of thumb is, once you’ve started the mortgage process, hold off on applying for other new credit. Remember that includes the store credit card you open at the cash register in order to get an extra discount. It also includes any loan you co-sign for. That said, if you do have additional credit applications come up, be sure and disclose this to your lender. Again, it comes down to having an open conversation with your lender about your financial goals and how to balance them with your planned purchases. Just review your application and make sure the information is all correct and up-to-date.

If someone wants to learn more about applying for a mortgage, where should they turn?

I encourage your viewers to reach out to a mortgage lender. It’s important to find a lender that you feel comfortable with because you will be giving them a lot of sensitive information. Feel free to reach out to one of our mortgage lenders at Rock Mortgage to get the conversation started.

For more information, visit ​www.rockmortgagelending.com​ or call 479.321.3355.

*Sponsored Content