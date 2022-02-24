Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

Happening on Thursday, February 24, you can join the Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange (or CACHE) for their monthly film and media industry mixer. CACHE Connect Live will be happening virtually at 6:00 p.m. They will be visiting with the team and artists behind “Reimagine Arkansas.” “Reimagine Arkansas” is a statewide listening channel that amplifies underheard voices to build more just and joyous futures for all Arkansans. You’ll find out more at tonight’s virtual conversation.

The Fayetteville Public Library is seeking a muralist. Artists are invited to create a cozy mouse house mural in the Preschool Library. The selected artist will install their piece, which will kick off “Mr. Mouse’s Mail” – a letter-writing program where preschoolers and grade schoolers exchange letters with Mr. Mouse who has now “moved in” to the library. The mural will be located on one of the columns in the Preschool Library. Interested artists can submit a mockup from now until March 28.

Sticking with the theme of rewarding artists, the National Endowment for the Arts has released details on their Creative Writing Fellowships and they are particularly interested in rewarding the work of poets. The program offers twenty-five thousand dollars in grants for poetry to published creative writers that will enable the recipients set aside time for writing, research, travel, and general career advancement. Links to the applications are on our website.

As you’re making plans to shake off cabin fever and get out of you house this spring, might we suggest checking out the JB and Jonelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center. We had the chance to check the facility out last year when it had just opened and their 32,000 square foot facility on over 61 acres is a place to learn about the natural world and outdoor recreation. They are planning a wildlife recreation workshop on Saturday. February 26 starting at 9:00 a.m. The workshop is open to the public.