Calling All Makers, Gardening for Butterflies & a Kiosk Supporting Military Families – What You Need to Know

Camp Alliance has announced that they are installing a Camp Connect Kiosk at the Benton County Administration Building on Tuesday, April 13 at 2:30 p.m. This kiosk will serve as a communication hub for military, veterans and family members where they can find information on physical and mental health, career, education, training, legal, family and child services, emergency assistance and housing.

Happening this evening, Amazeum plans to connect with all makers, creatives, and interested parties. You’re invited to join them for their April Maker Meet Up. In the session, you’ll meet Jenny Gammill, the Elementary STEM Specialist at the Northwest Co-op. She will share how STEAM and making play a big part in her hobbies including baking tasty cookies, and how she decorates sugar cookies without using royal frosting. This Maker Meet Up is a virtual event. It’s free and no registration is required. You just need to zoom link.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is offering plenty of virtual classes, but one thing to note is that they sometimes do fill up to capacity. So, you’ll want to register for this virtual event as soon as possible. Butterfly gardening is more than just planting pretty flowers! By gardening for butterflies, we help to improve the environment in a variety of ways. You can learn how to do just that on Tuesday, April 13 at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom. The class is $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

Mark your calendars for an event where you can reach new heights. Join the Urban League of the State of Arkansas Inc., Young Professionals for Climbs, Cocktails and Convos on Saturday, April 24 at Climb Bentonville from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. This family-friendly event will feature networking and drinks at Bentonville Brewing Company. CDC guidelines will be followed. The Urban League of Arkansas strives to train, develop and empower members of the community.