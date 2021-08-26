Can You Dance?; Artists Collide; Volunteer Opportunities -Happening in NWA

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by A & W.

As we’ve previously mentioned, the Fayetteville Roots Festival gets underway tonight, the three-day event is different this year due to the pandemic. Organizers still hope to offer great music and food at the event, however tickets are sold out! You don’t have a ticket, but still want to attend You can volunteer! There are multiple volunteer opportunities available Thursday, August 26through post-fest clean up on Sunday, August 29.

Think you and your crew are the best dancers in Northwest Arkansas? Here’s your chance to show it. The Racy Brothers and Al Bell Presents are shutting down a block of Emma Avenue to film a music video Thursday, August 26 starting at 3:30PM for their remake of the classic Isley Brothers song “Harvest for The World.” To be featured in the music video, all you need to do is head to downtown Springdale, come as you are, and get ready to dance.

Here’s another opportunity for you to volunteer, Open Avenues is presenting SOAR NWA Saturday, August 28. They will have hot air balloons, live entertainment, a car exhibit, kids zone, beer garden, discovery flights, helicopter rides and so much more! The event is scheduled to last all day on Saturday starting at 7:00 a.m.

What do you get when you bring together 10 different artists, each a master of their own practice, and let their visions combine in a night of never-before-seen performances? It’s called COLLISION—and it is spectacular. It’s being presented by CACHE and The Momentary. On Saturday, head to the Momentary. The performance pairings start at four p-m and last until nine. The event is taking place all throughout the Momentary and it’s free with no registration required.

Thursday, August 26, Fayetteville celebrates the return of the Professional Road Racing for the 44th Annual Joe Martin Stage Race! The multi-day event kicks off today with a daunting Stage One – the Mount Gaylor Road Race! With the Boston Mountains as a backdrop, Stage One heads deep into the Ozarks for a day of iconic Arkansas road racing. Fans can catch the finish off the pro men and women fields on Thursday afternoon at Walker Park in southeast Fayetteville!