October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For many, raising awareness is more than a task for the 31 days of October… it’s year-round.
Watch as local survivor Kerri Besse joins Good Day NWA to share her journey and how publishing a calendar workbook helped her.
- An Evening of Art Therapy
- Wednesday, Oct. 5
- 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
- Two Friends Books
- 801 SE 8th St. Ste. 47, Bentonville
- An Evening of Art Therapy
- Thursday, Oct. 6
- 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
- Likewise
- 70 N College Ave #14, Fayetteville
You can find Kerri’s Cancer Calendar HERE.