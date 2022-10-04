October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For many, raising awareness is more than a task for the 31 days of October… it’s year-round.

Watch as local survivor Kerri Besse joins Good Day NWA to share her journey and how publishing a calendar workbook helped her.

  • An Evening of Art Therapy
    • Wednesday, Oct. 5
    • 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
    • Two Friends Books
    • 801 SE 8th St. Ste. 47, Bentonville
  • An Evening of Art Therapy
    • Thursday, Oct. 6
    • 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
    • Likewise
    • 70 N College Ave #14, Fayetteville

You can find Kerri’s Cancer Calendar HERE.