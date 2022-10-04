October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For many, raising awareness is more than a task for the 31 days of October… it’s year-round.

Watch as local survivor Kerri Besse joins Good Day NWA to share her journey and how publishing a calendar workbook helped her.

An Evening of Art Therapy Wednesday, Oct. 5 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Two Friends Books 801 SE 8th St. Ste. 47, Bentonville

An Evening of Art Therapy Thursday, Oct. 6 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m. Likewise 70 N College Ave #14, Fayetteville



You can find Kerri’s Cancer Calendar HERE.