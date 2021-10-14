Captain Kirk Beamed Up; Oh My Gourd!! – Hot Topics

William Shatner blasted off into space. That story is kicking off today’s trending stories Brought to you by Come From Away at Walton Arts Center.

90 year old Shatner didn’t need Scotty to beam him up into space. The famous Captain Kirk boarded a ship built by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Company on Wednesday. The actor and three fellow passengers hurtled to an altitude of 66.5 miles over a west Texas desert. Then, safely parachuted back to earth. The flight lasted just over 10 minutes. Shatner became the oldest person in space, eclipsing the previous record set by a passenger on a similar launch on a Bezos spaceship in July.

Here’s a reminder that we have an athlete from Northwest Arkansas on American Ninja Warrior Junior airing on Peacock Today. Joseph Rouse from Fayetteville will compete against other ninjas in his 9 – 14 age group. You can stream American Ninja Warrior Junior on Peacock.

Oh my gourd…It’s the great pumpkin!!!! A Washington state grower won this year’s 48th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off. The winner took home a prize of $19,709 with a gourd weighing 2,191 pounds. Last year, the annual contest, known as the “Super Bowl” of pumpkin weigh-offs, was held without spectators because of pandemic restrictions. The 2020 winner’s gourd weighed 2,350 pounds… the heaviest pumpkin weighed in North America.

Broadway is back at Walton Arts Center. “Come From Away” is the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. The show kicks off on October 26.

*Sponsored Content