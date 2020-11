Ozark Orthopaedics has been setting the standards for total orthopaedic care in Northwest Arkansas for more than 65 years. Their expert physicians and physical therapists treat injuries and problems of the spine, hand, wrist, elbow, shoulder, knee, hip, foot and ankle, as well as sports medicine concerns.

Watch as Dr. Noel Henley from Ozark Orthopaedics discusses treatment options for Carpal Tunnel.

Plus, we hear first-hand how Dr. Henley treated author Rocky Fleming.