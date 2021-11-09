Catch the New “Spider-Man” Movie Poster; Ice Hockey Ready for Winter Olympics; Missy Elliot Gets “Star” Treatment – Hot Topics

Check out Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics brought to you by “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at Walton Arts Center.

The internet is in a frenzy and its all thanks to your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! Take a look at this poster from the official Spider-Man movie account. The caption says “the multiverse unleashed.” Fans are zooming into the photo to try to get an idea on what that could possibly mean. You see someone in the background flying around, lightning. metal arms, and sand. Fans are wondering if a new trailer is on the way. The film is set to hit theaters exclusively on December 17.

An official Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic venue held a test ice hockey match with the games just over two months away. The match, which was held without spectators featured local teams. Team USA is scheduled to play their first game of the tournament on February 10 against China. Beijing Winter Games will be held from February 4 through February 20.

She’s worth it. She worked it. She put her game down flipped it and reversed it! Congrats to rapper-singer Missy Elliot who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week. The five-time Grammy Award winner has 6 platinum albums was joined by Ciara, Lizzo and Mona Scott Young to celebrate. Missy received star number 2,708 on the famous boulevard.

*Sponsored Content