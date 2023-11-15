We’re introducing you to another Big Cat of the Week sponsored by Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.

Meet three new big cats Jasmine, Aria, and Duchess. These three cats made the journey from Big Cat Rescue in Tampa to their new paradise in the Ozark mountains.

First up is “Jasmine.” Turpentine Creek says that “Jasmine” lives life on her own schedule and loves her heated den and bed of mulch.

“Aria” is a curious tiger that loves to say hello with her distinct chuff. She’s been caught chuffing, rolling in the grass, and flirting with her neighbor “Simba Tiger” to get his attention.

Finally, Duchess is always sitting like a queen in her habitat, looking around at her new palace. As always, you can adopt the big cats at Turpentine Creek and support their mission.