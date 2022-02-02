Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas.

The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History is a regional history museum focusing on the Northwest Arkansas Ozarks. The museum takes its name from the pioneer community of “Shiloh,” which became Springdale in the 1870s. If you are looking for something to do from the comfort of home, the museum has several online exhibits including a look at the building of Beaver Lake and the evolution of Emma Avenue in Springdale. We’ve got a link to all their online exhibits on our website.

The Fayetteville Public Library has several upcoming events to celebrate Black History Month. Thursday, February 3 there’s a guided virtual presentation happening about developing a solid business foundation for growth. The event is presented by the principal founder of Blackground, Sierra Polk who is an HBCU grad. Other upcoming events include a story time with our very own Jaclyn House on Saturday and a writing workshop with poet Na’Tosha De’Von next Wednesday. https://www.faylib.org/

TheatreSquared continues to have performances of the Best New Play Oliver Award Winning Show “The Mountaintop.” The play is a gripping reimagination of events the night before the assassination of the civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In the play, Dr. King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people. Performances of the show are happening now through Sunday, February 13. We had the chance to interview the star of the show, Clinton Lowe. Check out the full interview.

Here’s your reminder that Bentonville is still holding their Valentines 4k – 8k on Saturday, February 12. The event begins and ends at the downtown Bentonville Square. The race begins at seven-thirty in the morning. There’s also a virtual race option. If you sign up for the Virtual Valentines race, you will have the entire month of February to complete your race distance.