Celebrate Dia de los Muertos; a Night out with Razorback Athletics; Fayetteville Film Fest Approaches – Happening in NWA

Happening on Tuesday, November 2 in Downtown Springdale, the Latin X Theatre Project invites you to join them as they remember loved ones for Dia de los Muertos. This free community event will pay tribute to and remember the individuals who were activists, entertainers, artists, and important leaders. There will be plenty of food, along with a special theatrical performance and family friendly activities to commemorate this time-honored tradition. The event will last from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Register now for the Fayetteville Chamber’s Professionals Night out taking place on Thursday, November 4 at 4:30 p.m. This event will feature Razorback Athletics and will take place at Bud Walton Arena. Professionals Night out is a great opportunity for networking! There will also be food, beverages and door prizes.

The Fayetteville Film Fest begins in just nine days – on November eleventh. The thirteenth annual Fest will combine live, in-person screenings with online streaming, presenting 10 narrative and documentary feature films, along with more than 40 short films. In-person screenings will take place at the University of Arkansas Global Campus theater and the Pryor Center on Fayetteville’s historic town square. They also have volunteer opportunities.

The RefleXions music series along with the Honors College and the Arkansas Global Changemakers are presenting a panel discussion on Thursday, November 4 at noon. The panel will explore the role of music and the arts in healing and reconciliation. The event will take place in the Honors College lounge on the University of Arkansas campus, but if you can’t make it in-person, there is also a streaming option. The panel will feature the work of distinguished musicians, artists, activists, and experts in the field of peace building.

Finally, here’s a reminder about Project Zero’s big week. They are having a luncheon on November 3 at Kindred North in Centerton and the keynote speaker is KNWA anchor Chelsea Helms. The luncheon begins at 11:00 a.m. Then on Friday, November 5 they are hosting their annual fundraiser at Top Golf in Rogers. Registration opens at 9:00 a.m. and the tournament starts at 9:30 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m.