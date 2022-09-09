September is DMV Appreciation Month, raising awareness for the need for organ donation and acknowledging the work of DMV partners across the nation.
Watch as Good Day NWA is joined by Michael Scott, with ARORA, Arkansas’ largest organ procurement agency.
In addition to the DMV, organ donation kiosks in Norhtwest Arkansas are located in the following places:
NWA Arora Registration Kiosks
- Springdale Public Library
- 405 S. Pleasant St.
- Center for Nonprofits at the JTL Shop
- 614 E. Emma Ave.
- Rogers Activity Center
- 315 W. Olive St.
- Center for Nonprofits at St. Mary’s
- 1200 W. Walnut St.