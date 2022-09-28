Get ready to celebrate fall while also supporting efforts to combat food insecurity.

Kelton Hays and Kristin Aschoff from Cobblestone Farms are here with details on this year’s Fall Harvest Dinner.

Cobblestone Farms is hosting its Annual Fall Harvest Celebration Saturday, October 8th from 6-9:30 at The Berry Farm in Bentonville. In addition to celebrating another year of providing fresh, nutritious food to our neighbors facing hunger.

There will be a silent auction, a farm-to-table dinner prepared by Brightwater Culinary School, local drinks, live music and dancing!

You can find more information on the event here.