Celebrate International Sushi Day at Hissho Sushi & Craft Beer Bar

Sushi and craft beer come together to make Hissho Sushi a unique dining experience. Not only do they specialize in fresh sushi, but they are invested in our local craft brewery scene, they have hot snacks, a selections of distinct wines, and even some sake.

Friday, June 18 is International Sushi Day and Hissho is celebrating in a big way – with a sushi eating competition! Watch to learn the details of this competition, how you can cheer on your favorites, and what makes Hisho Sushi and Craft Beer Bar so special!

Click here for more information on the Hissho Sushi & Craft Beer Bar in Rogers.

