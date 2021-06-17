Celebrate International Sushi Day at Hissho Sushi & Craft Beer Bar

Sushi and craft beer come together to make Hissho Sushi a unique dining experience. Not only do they specialize in fresh sushi, but they are invested in our local craft brewery scene, they have hot snacks, a selections of distinct wines, and even some sake.

Friday, June 18 is International Sushi Day and Hissho is celebrating in a big way – with a sushi eating competition! Watch to learn the details of this competition, how you can cheer on your favorites, and what makes Hisho Sushi and Craft Beer Bar so special!

*Sponsored Content