Fireworks, food, and music! The annual Fireworks Spectacular event is back at the Walmart Amp to celebrate July 4th.

Watch as Jason heads to the AMP with details on everything you need to know about the event, from the music, food, and how this event brings the community together.

Tickets are available for the Fireworks Spectacular and you can also tune into KNWA at 8:00 p.m. to see Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff host the event to celebrate July 4th.