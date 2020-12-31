Celebrate National Champagne Day

Bo Counts, the Owner & Proprietor of Fayetteville’s pinball bar, Pinpoint, joins Good Day NWA to make a cocktail that’s perfect for New Year’s Eve.
National Champagne Day was first introduced in a few books during the mid-2000s. In 2007, the books “practically useless information on food” and “drink wine enthusiast” both recognized the holiday on August 4. However, National Champagne Day doesn’t have an official registration date. Since this bubbling drink is traditionally popped on New Year’s Eve. The majority of the world unwittingly celebrates it in that way! The hashtag #NationalChampagneDay is popular during December and January. Restaurants and alcohol traders take full advantage of this national holiday by hosting events centering around champagne to attract customers.