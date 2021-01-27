Celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day

There’s a national day for just about everything, but it would be hard to find one as delicious as the one on January 27. That’s because it’s National Chocolate Cake Day!

Watch Chef Case Dighero join Good Day NWA to talk through his recipe “Ramekin Chocolate Cake For Two,” and share some insight on a germ free way to extinguish birthday cake candles. “I’ve never liked the idea of blowing out candles anyway,” says Dighero, “because you’re spreading your funk all over the cake… and then you’re eating it.”