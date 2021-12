We’re just a few days away from welcoming a new year and Crystal Bridges has a way for families to celebrate a little early.



Watch as Stephanie Antonijuan, Associate Museum Educator, Youth and Family Programs, joins Good Day NWA with details on what you can expect at Noon Year’s Eve.

Noon Year’s Eve

Friday, December 31

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Games, live music, dancing, art making and more