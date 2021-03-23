Celebrate “Piano Day” with Composer Amos Cochran

Slowly but surely musicians are bringing live performances back to the stage. This weekend, you have the chance to see not one but two very talented artists perform together… Amos Cochran & Christian Serrano-Torres.

Watch as composer Amos Cochran joins Good Day NWA to talk about how he plans to celebrate “Piano Day” … the 88th day of the year which salutes the 88 keys on the piano!

Piano Day

