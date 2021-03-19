Celebrate the Hogs; Listen to Live Music; and Join the Goddesses – Happening in NWA

Doctor Pepper and Cream Soda sponsors this look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas.

The Arkansas Razorback football program than giving fans a sneak preview of their work-in-progress. On Saturday, March 20, the morning’s scrimmage is open for fans to attend with Gate 1 to Reynolds Razorback Stadium opening at 10:30 a.m. Only the west side of the stadium will be open, and all fans entering the stadium must wear a mask and practice social distancing while inside.

Speaking of the sports programs at the University of Arkansas, here is an event that is sure to sell out. The Annual State of the Athletics address by the Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek will take place on Thursday, May sixth at Fayetteville Public Library. There are virtual and in-person ticket options. There are only a limited number of in-person tickets available, so make your reservations today to celebrate an incredible year for Hog fans and look forward to what’s in store for next year.

Slowly and surely, live music is returning to Northwest Arkansas. If you’re looking for a concert this weekend, head to the Bentonville Taproom! Jenna and Tony will be performing there on Friday, March 19 starting at 7:00 p.m. Attendance is on a first come, first served basis, but space is limited. The concert is planned to last until 10:00 p.m.

An annual celebration returns to Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The Goddess Festival has gone virtual for their event this year. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 19 and it will last through Sunday, March 21. It’s all taking place over Zoom. There are workshops, a virtual marketplace, concerts and more. There are different levels of passes available depending on which days or events you want to attend.