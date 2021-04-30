Celebrate the Kentucky Derby with a Traditional Cocktail

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

To get you in the spirit of the Kentucky Derby we are making a traditional Mint Julep as well as a variation on the Mint Julep if you are looking for something a little different.

The Mint Julep originated in the southern United States, probably during the 18th century. U.S. Senator Henry Clay of Kentucky introduced the drink to Washington, D.C., at the Round Robin Bar in the famous Willard Hotel during his residence in the city. The term “julep” is generally defined as a sweet drink, particularly one used as a vehicle for medicine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play