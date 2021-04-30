Celebrate the Kentucky Derby with a Traditional Cocktail

To get you in the spirit of the Kentucky Derby we are making a traditional Mint Julep as well as a variation on the Mint Julep if you are looking for something a little different.

The Mint Julep originated in the southern United States, probably during the 18th century. U.S. Senator Henry Clay of Kentucky introduced the drink to Washington, D.C., at the Round Robin Bar in the famous Willard Hotel during his residence in the city. The term “julep” is generally defined as a sweet drink, particularly one used as a vehicle for medicine.