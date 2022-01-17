Celebrating Dr. King’s Legacy and More Local Events

Monday, January 17, is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and there are several events happening in NWA and the River Valley to celebrate Dr. King’s life and legacy.
See NWA MLK Council/University of Arkansas Events here
If you love a little friendly competition, the NWA Board Gamers has an event for you. Join fellow gamers for Bentonvile Board Game night. The event will take place at Arby’s on SE 14th St. Bring your own board game or try anything that’s available. Board game night will start at 5:00 p.m.
If you love Razorback basketball and giving back to the community, here’s your chance to do both. You can help Shared Beginnings raise funds to support moms and babies. Shared Beginnings provides resources to support expectant moms. There are volunteer opportunities for Razorback basketball games at the concession stands on Tuesday, January 18 as well as dates for the month of February. Volunteer times are between 3:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. You must be over the age of 18 or be with a parent of guardian to volunteer.
Here’s your reminder that Ludacris will serve NWA with some “Southern Hospitality.” The rapper and actor will be performing at JJ’s Live on Saturday, January 29. Tickets are on sale now and start at $70.