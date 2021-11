Hanukkah began Sunday, November 28. It’s a celebration that takes place over 8 nights and has a rich history.

Watch as Rabbi Mendel Greisman (Chabad of Northwest Arkansas) joins Good Day NWA to talk about the significance of some commonly recognized Hanukkah items and traditional food!

There will be an event on the last night of Hanukkah Sunday, December 5 at 5:00 p.m. on the Fayetteville square.